Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James upped their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.45 on Monday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 371,015 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

