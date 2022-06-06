Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.
NYSE:PLD opened at $127.58 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
