Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.58 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

