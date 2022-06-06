Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 624,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.64. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

