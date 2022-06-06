ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

PRPH opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.02.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

