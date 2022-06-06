Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.41.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Proto Labs (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
