Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

