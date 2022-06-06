Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
