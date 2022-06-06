Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

