Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $10.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $12,233,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $68.50 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

