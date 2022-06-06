Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PULM stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

