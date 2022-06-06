Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €108.09 ($116.23).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Puma stock opened at €70.38 ($75.68) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. Puma has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($64.84) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

