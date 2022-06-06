Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.72.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. Research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.