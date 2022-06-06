Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PXS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

