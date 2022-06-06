Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

