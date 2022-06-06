Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Digital Turbine, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 220.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

