Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Subaru in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FUJHY opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.59. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

