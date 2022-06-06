Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.81.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$58.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.83 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $559,518.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

