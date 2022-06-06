Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.93 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

