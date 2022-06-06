Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reduced by Analyst

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

