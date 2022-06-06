Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

DoorDash stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

