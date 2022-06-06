Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $74.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

