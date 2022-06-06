Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.21.

RH stock opened at $304.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RH by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

