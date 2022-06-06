Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Salesforce, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

CRM opened at $184.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $214.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $467,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

