Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of VSCO opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.