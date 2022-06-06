Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Wedbush

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

NYSE:CRM opened at $184.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 23.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 542,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $115,202,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 67.5% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.