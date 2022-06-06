Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $60,191.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.