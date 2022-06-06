Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

