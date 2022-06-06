Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $28.80 on Monday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.