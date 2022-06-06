Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duluth in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Get Duluth alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $11.43 on Monday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $339.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $9,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.