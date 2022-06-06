Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $8.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,941.68.

CMG opened at $1,375.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,230.91 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,447.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,528.36.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 785.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,758,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

