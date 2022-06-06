Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

NYSE DASH opened at $68.04 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $684,726.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,214,622.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.