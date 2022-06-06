Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Cut by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.56.

Shares of COO opened at $342.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

