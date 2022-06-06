Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares in the last quarter.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.