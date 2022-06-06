QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head-To-Head Analysis

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

QDM International has a beta of 7.48, meaning that its stock price is 648% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Willis Towers Watson Public 39.57% 13.43% 4.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 29.75 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.88 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.60 $4.22 billion $28.62 7.34

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QDM International and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 1 3 0 0 1.75

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $236.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats QDM International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International (Get Rating)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

