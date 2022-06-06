QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QUIK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.