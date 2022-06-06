Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Buys $102,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,240.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
