Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Buys $102,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,240.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $408.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 929.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after buying an additional 5,513,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,255,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 434,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,967,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

