Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.81. 6,918,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 155.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 585,765 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 76.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 47,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,884,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after buying an additional 345,314 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

