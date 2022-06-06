Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00.
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,806. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
