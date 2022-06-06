Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,806. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

