RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,077 shares of company stock worth $116,175. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

