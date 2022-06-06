Raymond James Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Outperform

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.45.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.