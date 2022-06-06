Raymond James Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Outperform

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.45.
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
