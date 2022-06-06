Raytheon Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.
Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.21. 3,079,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
