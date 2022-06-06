RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) to post $92.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $77.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $371.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $372.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $397.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at $23,429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,327,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX opened at $24.33 on Monday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $468.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

