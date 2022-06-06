Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) vs. Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Financial Analysis

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flowers Foods and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 4.93% 18.97% 8.18% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flowers Foods and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.64%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.33 billion 1.28 $206.19 million $1.02 25.58 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Real Good Food on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and two leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

