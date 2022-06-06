Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Porsche Automobil (PAH3)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Porsche Automobil (ETR: PAH3):

6/6/2022 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/26/2022 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €77.80 ($83.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 1-year low of €67.02 ($72.06) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($109.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.96.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

