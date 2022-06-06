Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FlexShopper (FPAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY):

5/30/2022 – FlexShopper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/19/2022 – FlexShopper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/17/2022 – FlexShopper had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – FlexShopper had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50.

5/13/2022 – FlexShopper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,128. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

