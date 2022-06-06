Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FlexShopper (FPAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY):
- 5/30/2022 – FlexShopper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
- 5/19/2022 – FlexShopper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
- 5/17/2022 – FlexShopper had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – FlexShopper had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50.
- 5/13/2022 – FlexShopper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,128. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- Insiders And Institutions Drive Consolidated Edison To New Highs
- Baidu: Leading the Way in AI Cloud
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.