Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI):

6/2/2022 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

6/1/2022 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

5/31/2022 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

5/25/2022 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

5/4/2022 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

4/20/2022 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $26,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

