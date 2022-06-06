Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/24/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/18/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,369. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.