Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ: DIBS):

6/1/2022 – 1stdibs.Com is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/23/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/16/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/12/2022 – 1stdibs.Com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $10.00.

5/3/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/27/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/21/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/15/2022 – 1stdibs.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

