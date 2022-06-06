Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sema4 (SMFR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ: SMFR) recently:

6/2/2022 – Sema4 is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Sema4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. "

5/24/2022 – Sema4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2022 – Sema4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Sema4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Sema4 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $5.00.

5/10/2022 – Sema4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2022 – Sema4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2022 – Sema4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/12/2022 – Sema4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

