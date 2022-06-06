Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 837 ($10.59).

Several research firms have issued reports on RDW. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.26) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 811 ($10.26) to GBX 784 ($9.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.40) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.68) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 590.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 489.60 ($6.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.41).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.73), for a total value of £19,950 ($25,240.38).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

