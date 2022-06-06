Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will report $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

RRX opened at $128.51 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $116.24 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

