Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.68.

Regency Centers stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.