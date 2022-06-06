Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.95.

REGN stock opened at $630.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $501.69 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

